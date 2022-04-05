Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

“Once in a lifetime experience”: Montreal elementary school choir singing at Canadiens game

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 5:42 pm
a group of kids huddled around a piano player View image in full screen
The Willingdon choir practiced every Monday ahead of their big performance at the Bell Centre. Olivia O'Malley/Global News

A NDG elementary school choir has had all their performances cancelled this year due to covid-19, except for tonight’s. The group is making their debut performance singing one song, in front of more than 21 thousand people in a performance they will never forget.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience to sing the national anthem at a hockey game,” said Grade 6 student Lily Anderson, “it’s really, really exciting.”

The Willingdon Elementary School choir has been practicing O’Canada to sing in front of the crowd at the Bell Centre ahead of the Montreal Canadiens matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

Read more: Kirkland boy collects and donates 1,000 books for the less fortunate

The grades five and six students have been warming up their vocal cords once a week for the past six months, ever since their audition with a Montreal Canadiens employee.

Story continues below advertisement

“He told us that he really liked our voices and how we sounded, so we were all pretty confident. We kind of knew he might have probably said yes,” Anderson told Global News.

The performance has been a long time coming for Nick Batzios. The music teacher has tried to get his students in to sing the national anthem at a Habs game for as long as some of them have been alive.

“It was a big dream and it started about 10 years ago,” he said, adding, “so it’s 10 years in the making by trying and finding out what I have to do and and reaching out to people working really hard.”

Read more: West Island recycling legend hangs up his bike: ‘Time to retire’

Batzios aims to attend different events with the choir each year. This one is a little more personal for the Habs fan. So when the teacher found out he finally hit the right key, Batzios said it was a dream come true.

“It’s a huge, huge honour and I’m so grateful. I mean, it’s just we’re really blessed,” said Batzios.

Willingdon students say their teacher has taught them that perseverance and hard work can take you as far as you want to go.

Advertisement
Related News
Montreal tagMontreal Canadiens tagHABS tagCanadiens tagNational Anthem tagChoir tagWillingdon choir tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers