Canada

Mohawk Council of Kahnawake ‘repulsed’ by politicization of Habs’ land acknowledgment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2021 7:51 pm
The scoreboard shows a message to accompany the Indigenous land acknowledgement before the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks hockey game Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
The scoreboard shows a message to accompany the Indigenous land acknowledgement before the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks hockey game Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is blasting the Quebec government for questioning a land acknowledgment by the Montreal Canadiens that refers to the unceded territory of the Mohawk Nation.

The statement, which has been read before the NHL team’s home games this season, acknowledges the hospitality of the Mohawk Nation “on this traditional and unceded territory where we are gathered today.”

Read more: Land acknowledgment by Montreal Canadiens may be a mistake: Quebec Indigenous affairs minister

Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière told reporters on Wednesday the acknowledgment may be an error.

In a statement Thursday, the elected council for the First Nations reserve across the river from Montreal commended the hockey club’s gesture as an example of true reconciliation and added it was “repulsed” by the province’s attempt to politicize the effort, which it said undermines the Mohawk presence in the Montreal region.

On Wednesday, Lafrenière told reporters that referring to a specific nation may be a mistake as historians differ on which nation was the first to live in Montreal, while adding it was important to recognize that First Nations were the first occupants.

Read more: ‘There is a lot of work to do’: Quebec’s new Indigenous affairs minister pledges action by Christmas

Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer said in a statement that land is an essential part of Mohawk identity.

“It holds the knowledge of our ancestors, our history and our presence, now and for the future,” Sky-Deer said. “Opinionated commentary that challenge and discredit our presence are not only insulting, they are taken as displaced attacks on our existence.”

