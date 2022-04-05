COVID-19: White Oaks Mall walk-in vaccine clinic to reopen Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Heath Unit is reopening its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination Clinic at the White Oaks Mall on Thursday.

This will mark the south London, Ont., mall’s second time hosting a clinic after a similar initiative was held in September and October of 2021, which doled out more than 5,700 doses during its run.

“The success of our mall-based clinics has shown that providing the COVID-19 vaccine in a convenient and accessible retail setting is an effective way to reach people who may not have been able to attend one of our mass vaccination clinics,” said medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers.

The easiest way to access the White Oaks Mall clinic will be through the east entrance near RBC Royal Bank which faces Wellington Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The clinic will be set up next to the Tim Hortons near the mall’s food court.

Hours of operation are between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and the clinic is scheduled to run until April 30.

The clinic will offer vaccinations to anyone five years old and older, as well as those who require booster doses and anyone else who hasn’t been vaccinated yet.

Elsewhere in the region, mass vaccination clinics remain available at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges.

The MLHU also has a schedule for upcoming pop-up clinics available on its website.