SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Bill Kelly Show
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: White Oaks Mall walk-in vaccine clinic to reopen Thursday

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 5, 2022 10:12 am
White Oaks Mall 2017 View image in full screen
The clinic will offer vaccinations to anyone five years old and older, as well as those who require booster doses and anyone else who hasn't been vaccinated yet. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

The Middlesex-London Heath Unit is reopening its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination Clinic at the White Oaks Mall on Thursday.

This will mark the south London, Ont., mall’s second time hosting a clinic after a similar initiative was held in September and October of 2021, which doled out more than 5,700 doses during its run.

“The success of our mall-based clinics has shown that providing the COVID-19 vaccine in a convenient and accessible retail setting is an effective way to reach people who may not have been able to attend one of our mass vaccination clinics,” said medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers.

Read more: Region now in sixth wave of COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit

The easiest way to access the White Oaks Mall clinic will be through the east entrance near RBC Royal Bank which faces Wellington Road.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The clinic will be set up next to the Tim Hortons near the mall’s food court.

Hours of operation are between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and the clinic is scheduled to run until April 30.

The clinic will offer vaccinations to anyone five years old and older, as well as those who require booster doses and anyone else who hasn’t been vaccinated yet.

Elsewhere in the region, mass vaccination clinics remain available at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges.

The MLHU also has a schedule for upcoming pop-up clinics available on its website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagLondon tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagMiddlesex County tagVaccine clinic tagwalk in clinic tagWhite Oaks Mall tagPop-up clinic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers