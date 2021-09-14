MLHU brings COVID-19 vaccine clinic to White Oaks Mall after success at Masonville Place

The Middlesex-London Health Unit will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at White Oaks Mall from Sept. 14 to at least Sept. 25 following a successful 13-day run at CF Masonville Place.

The walk-in clinic at White Oaks Mall will be between the Bath and Body Works and Sephora locations and will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The health unit says the easiest way to get to it is through the south entrance near Maurice’s and H&M.

“The success of our first mall-based clinic has shown that providing the COVID-19 vaccine in a retail setting is a viable and effective way to reach people who may not have been able to attend one of the mass vaccination or pop-up clinics,” says medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie.

“With the province’s proof-of-vaccination plan coming into effect on Sept. 22 and other vaccination policies that are already in place, we expect the demand to be steady and we are ready to welcome anyone seeking to receive the vaccine.”

The health unit says the run at Masonville Place “exceeded expectations” and saw over 2,500 doses administered, with 52 per cent of those first doses.

Officials hope that the clinic at White Oaks will help reach those who “haven’t been able to be vaccinated due to barriers including convenience, availability and transportation challenges.” The location choice is also in keeping with the MLHU’s strategy to offer vaccine in “easy and convenient” ways in neighbourhoods that have lower vaccination rates.

“That’s a community that has been underserved, undervaccinated and has had fairly high rates of COVID related to the surrounding areas. So very grateful to the leadership at White Oaks Mall who have allowed our team to take up that position in their mall,” Mackie said Monday.

He adds that the clinic will run for “at least the next week” but potentially longer.

White Oaks Mall general manager Jeff Wilson says the mall is “more than happy to partner with the Middlesex-London Health Unit to help get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

“Our convenient location allows for people to get their dose of vaccine while also being able to enjoy the stores and services here at White Oaks Mall,” he said.

Information on all of the MLHU’s pop-up vaccine clinics can be found on the health unit’s website.