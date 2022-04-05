Tolls on Highway 412, 418 in Durham Region dropped as of Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Tolls on Highways 412 and 418 in Durham Region have been dropped.

Premier Doug Ford announced the move in February and it takes effect Tuesday.

“We have heard the people of Durham loud and clear and we agree that the tolls imposed on Highways 412 and 418 by the previous government are wrong and unfair,” Ford said in a news release at the time.

“That’s why we are removing the tolls on these highways so that people and businesses have more travel options and hard-earned money in their pockets.”

Ford will be in Whitby on Tuesday morning to mark the removal of the tolls.

Highways 412 and 418 are two north-south highways connecting Highways 401 and 407 in Durham.

The government said 412 and 418 were the only tolled north-south highways in the province.

Tolls on the privately owned Highway 407, meanwhile, remain unchanged.