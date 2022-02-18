Menu

Canada

Ontario drops tolls for Highway 412 and 418 in Durham Region starting in April

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 12:32 pm
A map of Highway 412 and 418. View image in full screen
A map of Highway 412 and 418. Government of Ontario

Premier Doug Ford has announced that tolls will be removed from Highway 412 and Highway 418 in Durham Region starting on April 5.

“Paying to use highways 412 and 418 is an unfair burden for drivers in this region,” Ford said on Friday at a press conference in Whitby.

“Removing these tolls, putting money back in hard working pockets of Ontarians is the right thing to do.”

Read more: ‘Get rid of the tolls on the 412’: Whitby’s mayor has suggestions for Ontario’s next government

Highways 412 and 418 are two north-south highways that run about 10 kilometres each and connect Highway 407 to Highway 401.

Highway 412 runs through Whitby and Highway 418 runs through Clarington.

Ford said its “time to give back to the people of Durham” when he was asked why the tolls weren’t removed sooner since taking office in 2018.

“To all the folks in Durham, again, can’t wait. You can hop on that highway and drive for free,” Ford ended the news conference pointing at the 412 behind him.

