Four students from Regina school honoured with once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disneyland

Four students at Ruth Pawson Elementary School are in for the trip they will never forget.

The students will be travelling to Disneyland in California thanks to Dreams Take Flight, a national charitable organization that provides trips to children who may face a variety of health or social challenges.

On Wednesday, the school gathered for an assembly to celebrate the students who had no idea the trip was coming. The students were chosen for their contributions to the school community.

Global News’ Derek Putz was there to capture the secret reveal and learn more about the students.