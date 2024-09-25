Menu

Canada

Four students from Regina school honoured with once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disneyland

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 8:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I am so excited’: Four students from Regina school to take once in a lifetime trip to Disneyland'
‘I am so excited’: Four students from Regina school to take once in a lifetime trip to Disneyland
WATCH: Four students at Ruth Pawson School are in for the trip they will never forget thanks to Dreams Take Flight. On Wednesday, the school gathered for an assembly to celebrate the students who had no idea the trip was coming.
Four students at Ruth Pawson Elementary School are in for the trip they will never forget.

The students will be travelling to Disneyland in California thanks to Dreams Take Flight, a national charitable organization that provides trips to children who may face a variety of health or social challenges.

On Wednesday, the school gathered for an assembly to celebrate the students who had no idea the trip was coming. The students were chosen for their contributions to the school community.

Global News’ Derek Putz was there to capture the secret reveal and learn more about the students.

