Saskatchewan Roughriders offence is hitting its stride

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 8:20 pm
WATCH: The Saskatchewan Roughriders offence enjoyed possibly its best game last week against Calgary. Now it will look to keep humming this weekend against Ottawa at home.
For the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Ryquell Armstead’s 200-yard rushing performance stole all of the headlines in last week’s game against the Stampeders.

But flying under the radar was an excellent game for the passing attack of the Green and White.

That included 90 yards receiving and a touchdown for Kian Schaffer-Baker, who credited the precision of Trevor Harris.

“If you look at it, it’s off by a hay needle and that’s just something Trev does every single day, he comes out and makes every single throw, he’s precise on everything, he makes the right reads and he makes my job easy when you have a quarterback like that who can make throws like that,” said Schaffer-Baker.

The offence barely had to throw the ball last week. Harris went 16 of 18 for just shy of 250 yards through the air, but he knows that may not be the case against Ottawa on Saturday.

“Whatever it takes to win at this point, I don’t care if I throw 18 times or 80 times, it’s about making sure that we have more points on the scoreboard than they do and getting a win in the win column,” Harris said.

