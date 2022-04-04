Menu

Crime

Man charged, victim identified in southeast Calgary shooting death

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 8:52 pm
Calgary police stand near Radcliffe Close S.E. on April 1, 2022, following reports of gunshots, investigating a suspicious death. View image in full screen
Calgary police stand near Radcliffe Close S.E. on April 1, 2022, following reports of gunshots, investigating a suspicious death. Global News

A Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting death on Friday in the southeast community of Radisson Heights.

An autopsy following the early Friday afternoon incident in the 0 to 100 block of Radcliffe Close S.E. revealed the victim was 39-year-old Jamie O’Leary.

Shortly after the homicide investigation began, police released CCTV images of a Chevrolet Venture van they thought was involved in the shooting. The van was later located and on Sunday police told Global News a man was taken into custody.

Read more: Arrest made in connection to southeast Calgary shooting

Tarek Che Sharples, 39, was charged with second-degree murder and made a court appearance on Monday.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police said they believed the two men were known to each other and the incident was “a result of an ongoing dispute.”

Read more: Calgary police release photo of van from suspicious death investigation in Radisson Heights

“This has been an incredibly busy time for our investigators who have dealt with six homicides over a two-week period,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in a statement. “Homicide investigations are complex and require the co-ordination of resources from many areas of the service.”

Anyone with information about the recent homicides is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

