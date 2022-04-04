Man charged, victim identified in southeast Calgary shooting death

A Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting death on Friday in the southeast community of Radisson Heights.
An autopsy following the early Friday afternoon incident in the 0 to 100 block of Radcliffe Close S.E. revealed the victim was 39-year-old Jamie O’Leary.
Shortly after the homicide investigation began, police released CCTV images of a Chevrolet Venture van they thought was involved in the shooting. The van was later located and on Sunday police told Global News a man was taken into custody.
Tarek Che Sharples, 39, was charged with second-degree murder and made a court appearance on Monday.
In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police said they believed the two men were known to each other and the incident was “a result of an ongoing dispute.”
“This has been an incredibly busy time for our investigators who have dealt with six homicides over a two-week period,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in a statement. “Homicide investigations are complex and require the co-ordination of resources from many areas of the service.”
Anyone with information about the recent homicides is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
