Arrest made in connection to southeast Calgary shooting

Calgary police have made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death in the southeast community of Radisson Heights Friday afternoon.

Early Sunday morning, police told Global News they arrested a man in his 40s in connection to the homicide.

Police have also recovered a vehicle connected to the investigation.

Further details of the arrest or how the person may be connected to the crime are expected to be released once the charges have officially been sworn in by the crown prosecutor.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Radcliffe Close S.E. at about 1:30 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots.

They found a man suffering life-threatening injuries. He died at the scene.

Police have not released his identity and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

They had been searching for a minivan which was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

This was one of three suspicious deaths in Calgary in a two-day span.

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in the community of Arbour Lake Thursday evening. Police have deemed Jal Jal’s death a homicide and have yet to make an arrest.

On Friday night, a man in his 20s was gunned down outside a restaurant along 16 Avenue N.W., when unknown suspects “fired multiple rounds” into the vehicle the victim was sitting in.

Police ask anyone who may have dashcam footage from eastbound 16 Avenue to Deerfoot Trail N.E. from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m. or any other information to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.