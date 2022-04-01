Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Radisson Heights

Police began investigating the suspicious death of a man in the southeast Calgary community of Radisson Heights on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Radcliffe Close S.E. at about 1:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
A man in life-threatening condition was found by emergency responders. AHS EMS told Global News the man had traumatic injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is due on Monday.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact them anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
