Crime

Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Radisson Heights

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 6:52 pm
Calgary police stand near Radcliffe Close S.E. on April 1, 2022, following reports of gunshots, investigating a suspicious death. View image in full screen
Calgary police stand near Radcliffe Close S.E. on April 1, 2022, following reports of gunshots, investigating a suspicious death. Global News

Police began investigating the suspicious death of a man in the southeast Calgary community of Radisson Heights on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Radcliffe Close S.E. at about 1:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Trending Stories

A man in life-threatening condition was found by emergency responders. AHS EMS told Global News the man had traumatic injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is due on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact them anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

