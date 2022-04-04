Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Angry and disappointed’: Syilx Okanagan Nation Alliance reacts to Pope’s apology

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 9:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Osoyoos Indian Band Chief reacts to Pope’s apology' Osoyoos Indian Band Chief reacts to Pope’s apology
Local reaction is pouring in following Pope Francis’ apology for the involvement of the catholic church in the Indian residential school system. Our Taya Fast spoke with the Osoyoos Indian Band Chief who says the apology is not enough.

Local reaction is pouring in following Pope Francis’ apology for the involvement of the Catholic church in Indian residential schools.

Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie said after watching the apology, “he’s angry and disappointed.”

“Come on let’s get real, it was a forced apology. It was a political apology. When someone is forced to apologize, I don’t think that is a sincere apology,” said Chief Louie

Read more: Pope Francis could play ‘instrumental role’ seeking justice for abuse survivors: Inuit leader

Thousands of Indigenous children were forced into residential schools where they were separated from their culture, from their families, and abused.

“That church is a multi-billion-dollar organization. It’s rich, very rich and it caused the loss of our First Nations language, a lot of cultural damage, and it should be bucking up some of those billions to go towards the damages of the past,” added Louie.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Louie feels more needs to be done beyond financial retribution and an apology.

Click to play video: 'Mixed emotions at Edmonton Indigenous church following Pope Francis apology' Mixed emotions at Edmonton Indigenous church following Pope Francis apology
Mixed emotions at Edmonton Indigenous church following Pope Francis apology

“There should be a criminal investigation done, criminal,” he said.

“If just two non-native graves were found in this country, what would the RCMP do? They’d launch a criminal investigation. Here you have 215 unmarked graves in Kamloops, where’s the criminal investigation? There is still too much racism.”

He added that the apology came too late and now is the time for action.

“No more nice words; no more phony, forced apologies. We need some anger and action. It is anger and action time in my opinion,” said Louie.

Read more: ‘What drove me is the children’: Longest-serving chief in Canada presses Pope for justice

Story continues below advertisement

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel also weighed in on the Pope’s apology in a statement from the Syilx Okanagan Nation Alliance.

“Apologies and empty words from the Prime Minister, government officials, or a trip to the Vatican will never heal the pain and hurt that our people were subjected to, were witness to, and continue to endure,” said Chief Gabriel in a statement.

“We are past apologies — there is no forgiveness for the murder and attempted murder of our children. We have no faith in the processes being taken by colonial institutions, and are demanding that the Vatican, Roman Catholic Church, and Government of Canada move beyond empty apologies.”

Chief Gabriel also demanded accountability from the Catholic Church.

“They have actively and explicitly tampered with evidence of their crimes and need to be investigated and held accountable. We will not be silent about those governments or organizations working to protect their own interests — tampering with evidence, deflection of responsibility and accountability,” said Chief Gabriel.

Click to play video: 'Responding to the Pope’s apology for residential schools' Responding to the Pope’s apology for residential schools
Responding to the Pope’s apology for residential schools
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
south okanagan tagPope Francis tagoliver tagKamloops Indian Residential School tagPenticton Indian Band tagosoyoos indian band tagIndian Residential School tagIndigenous delegation tagSyilx Okanagan Nation Alliance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers