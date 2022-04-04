Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Archbishop of Edmonton says pope wants to repeat residential school apology on Canadian soil

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2022 6:34 pm
Richard Smith View image in full screen
Archbishop Richard Smith shares his observations regarding his trip to Rome, in Edmonton on Monday April 4, 2022. Archbishop Smith was part of the delegation that met with the Pope Francis over the Roman Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The archbishop of Edmonton says the apology from Pope Francis for the role the Roman Catholic Church played in the residential school system is just the first step on the road to healing.

Archbishop Richard Smith, who was part of a delegation to the Vatican that included several Indigenous leaders, says the apology was a milestone and historic and is part of a springboard for reconciliation.

The Indigenous groups involved in the delegation also requested the church provide reparations, return artifacts and share any documents about residential schools.

Smith says although the pontiff has indicated he intends to visit Canada, nothing will be official until it’s announced by the Vatican.

But he believes he will visit and that Pope Francis wants to repeat his apology on Canadian soil.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Alberta residential school survivors speak out on Pope apology

Smith says the Pope also made it clear to the bishops that an apology needs to be followed up with concrete action, especially at the local level.

Story continues below advertisement

“Indigenous peoples across the country are distinct and they’re autonomous. We’ve got to be really careful to avoid a perpetuation of colonial mentality, whereby we say to them: ‘Here are your problems — we know how to fix it and here’s what we will do for you,”’ Smith said.

“Those days are over.”

Click to play video: '‘I ask for God’s forgiveness’: Pope apologizes for Canada’s abusive residential schools' ‘I ask for God’s forgiveness’: Pope apologizes for Canada’s abusive residential schools
‘I ask for God’s forgiveness’: Pope apologizes for Canada’s abusive residential schools
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Residential Schools tagPope Francis tagCatholic Church tagPope tagRoman Catholic church tagPope Apology tagPope Francis apology tagPapal Apology tagResidential School Apology tagArchbishop Richard Smith tagRichard Smith tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers