Crime

Hazardous materials prompt evacuation in Lumby, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 4:58 pm
RCMP evacuated several Lumby businesses Monday when chemicals were found. View image in full screen
RCMP evacuated several Lumby businesses Monday when chemicals were found. Global News

A cache of chemicals found outside a North Okanagan business has led to an evacuation.

Shortly before 9 a.m., on Monday, April 4, a large quantity of unknown suspected chemicals were left in front of a business in the 1800-block of Miller Street in Lumby, B.C., RCMP said in a press release.

When officers arrived, they cordoned off the area and as a precaution, a nearby residence and several businesses have been evacuated.

Trending Stories

The area will remain cordoned off until a hazardous materials team and representatives from the Ministry of Environment arrive to complete their assessment of the situation.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice,” RCMP said.

