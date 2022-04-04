Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

April 9 – VerdaTech

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted April 4, 2022 3:35 pm
April 9 – VerdaTech - image View image in full screen

The energy experts at Verdatech have helped thousands of homeowners in the Edmonton area take advantage of government grants.

Tune in this Saturday at 11:00 am and let’s talk about why energy efficiency matters, available grants, and how to access up to $5000 to improve your home efficiency.

Trending Stories

We are your Edmonton based energy consultants and will help you access your grants, improve your home comfort, reduce your greenhouse gas emissions and your utility bills.

Find us at energyexperts.ca or call us at 587-991-8257

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts tagVerdaTech tag630 CHED VerdaTech tagenrgy efficiency tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers