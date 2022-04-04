Guelph, Ont. school board sets celebration of life date for former education director

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public school board says a celebration of life for former director of education Martha Rogers will take place in May.

Rogers passed away in December 2021 at the age of 73 a few months after retiring from the Upper Grand District School Board after 26-plus years as education director.

Rogers’ career in education spanned nearly half a century and at the time of her retirement, she was the longest-serving director in Ontario and one of the longest-serving directors in Canada.

Read more: Former education director for Guelph public schools Martha Rogers dies shortly after retiring

Rogers worked in education for nearly 50 years before retiring in August 2021.

Following her death, the school board announced a celebration of life would be taking place in early 2022, but plans were postponed in January due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the board announced that a ceremony will happen at The GrandWay Events Centre in Elora on May 18 at 6:30 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the event, the board said.