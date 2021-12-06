Former education director for Guelph public schools Martha Rogers dies shortly after retiring

Martha Rogers, the former long-time director of education of Guelph’s public school board, has died just months after retiring from the position she held for over 26 years.

Rogers passed away peacefully at her home over the weekend, the Upper Grand District School Board announced on Monday.

“If you had the privilege of meeting, working alongside, and knowing Dr. Martha Rogers during her almost 50 years in public education, or her lifelong community volunteer efforts, you would know that each and every day she was driven by a love for all children,” said School Board Chair Linda Busuttil in a statement.

“Martha devoted her life to public education and public service. You would see this in big and small ways every day, from her provincial meetings with our education stakeholders, local community partners, to the time she would take for classroom story time reading to students. Everyone had value in Martha’s eyes, and she had a unique way of weaving it all together for the benefit of our students, staff and communities.”

Rogers served in many roles during her 46-year career in education. She was named director of education in 1995 and became the longest-serving director in Ontario, and one of the long-serving directors in Canada.

“Dr. Rogers will be forever remembered for how she ran the Upper Grand DSB for over 26 years as director. We are all thinking of her many family members and friends who will be feeling this loss so deeply. We know her legacy will continue to be felt for years to come across the UGDSB,” said the new director of education, Peter Sovran.

After postponing her retirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers stepped away in August.

Rogers’ family will be holding a celebration of life for her in the new year, the board said.

