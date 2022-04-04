Saskatchewan delegation heading to Germany to support displaced Ukrainians

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced a small delegation will be visiting Germany to support Ukrainians who are displaced.

According to a release, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has requested Legislative Secretary Responsible for Saskatchewan Ukraine Relations Terry Dennis to lead a small delegation.

Working with the Embassy of Canada in Berlin, the province stated the delegation will meet with displaced Ukrainians and refugee-serving organizations to determine what additional supports Saskatchewan can provide to those fleeing from the horrors of the Russian war in Ukraine.

“During the vicious attacks by Russia in Ukraine, we’ve been working hard to listen and learn from the brutal experience of those having to flee Ukraine,” Dennis stated.

“Our small delegation will travel to Germany at the end of the week so we can most effectively identify the additional supports Saskatchewan can provide as Ukraine continues its heroic fight for its sovereignty.”

Premier Moe has been in contact with the Government of Canada to make available resources, including immigration officers from the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP), to help process applications through the newly launched Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program, and accelerated temporary residence pathway for Ukrainians seeking safe haven in Canada.

“We do want to do what we can to provide those pathways to safer areas of the world for temporary or more permanent period time,” said Premier Moe in a press conference on April 4, 2022. “Our delegation will be on the ground on (April 9) working very quickly.”

The delegation will be in Berlin till April 13.

