COVID-19: Peterborough reports 210 active cases, new hospitalized case, adds death from July 2021

Peterborough Public Health reported 52 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and added a new death that occurred last summer, according to data released late Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 11:15 a.m., reported data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Community Risk Index: As of Wednesday, March 30, the region’s community risk index is at “high risk.” The index will be updated each Wednesday afternoon.

Deaths: 62 — one more since Friday. The health unit notes the death occurred in July 2021 but is just now being added to the cumulative total. “The circumstances regarding this death now qualify for inclusion according to recently updated provincial criteria,” the health unit stated. “As we continually clean our data, these adjustments are to be expected.” No other details were provided. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 52 since the Friday, April 1 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 210 — up from 208 reported on April 1. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,269 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday afternoon reported 16 inpatients. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Monday reported 250 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginning — one more since the April 1 update — and 38 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit (unchanged) since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 49 more since April 1. The 5,997 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates the list on the health unit website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported over the weekend, leaving six active (unless noted, case details have not been made available):

Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1.

in Peterborough: Declared on April 1. Princess Garden Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 31, the home reported two resident cases in the Independent Retirement area. The cases are believed to be linked.

in Peterborough: Declared March 31, the home reported two resident cases in the Independent Retirement area. The cases are believed to be linked. Congregate living facility (No. 31) in Peterborough: Declared March 30.

(No. 31) in Peterborough: Declared March 30. Congregate living facility (No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30.

(No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared March 26 on the A5 inpatient unit. On March 28 the hospital reported five cases among patients.

: Declared March 26 on the A5 inpatient unit. On March 28 the hospital reported five cases among patients. Springdale Country Manor long-term care on Clifford Line in Peterborough: Declared March 25.

There have been 971 cases (unchanged since April 1) associated with 119 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 25 cases in the past 30 days and nine cases over the past seven days.

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 333,217 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.3 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.3 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.4 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.4 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.8 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 89.8 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.1 per cent have one dose and 39.3 per cent have two doses.

56.1 per cent have one dose and 39.3 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 16.9 per cent have three doses

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 16.9 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,597 residents have received a first dose while 119,261 residents have received two doses and 78,228 residents have received a third (booster) dose.

Walk-in clinics are back at the Healthy Planet Arena (HPA) for the week of April 4! Clinics are running Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 2pm-6pm at the HPA. Learn more about vaccine eligibility and clinic details at https://t.co/pJB53QAcYd pic.twitter.com/ZptBJyCXiK — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) April 3, 2022

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.