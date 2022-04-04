Menu

Weather

Up to 40 cm snow forecast for Coquihalla summit

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 11:50 am
This photo is from Drive B.C. April 4 of the southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking southwest (elevation: 1210 metres).
This photo is from Drive B.C. April 4 of the southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking southwest (elevation: 1210 metres). Courtesy: Drive BC

A thick layer of snow is expected to settle over Southern Interior mountain passes, with the Coquihalla being the most hard hit.

Environment Canada said a “prolonged snowfall event” was anticipated on the span of the Coquihalla that goes from Hope to Merritt.

Between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall on the Coquihalla Summit, courtesy of an approaching Pacific system.

Read more: Snowfall alert for Coquihalla Highway upgraded to winter storm warning

The national weather agency said the snow, at times heavy, will continue through Monday before tapering off to a few flurries Tuesday afternoon.

It will be similarly snowy on Highway 3, from Paulson Summitt to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada said 25 to 35 centimetres of snow is expected to create adverse travel conditions and reduced visibility.

“A Pacific system will bring heavy snow to higher elevation passes (Monday),” the national weather agency said.

Additional snowfall of around 20 centimetres can be expected before the heavy snow eases Monday afternoon.

Read more: Heavy rainfall, strong wind forecast for B.C.’s Lower Mainland Sunday

More about Environment Canada’s public alerts can be found on the national weather agency’s website.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

