Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver arrested after intentionally hitting pedestrian in Montreal North: Police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'SQ calls on public’s help in solving murders linked to organized crime' SQ calls on public’s help in solving murders linked to organized crime
WATCH: SQ calls on public’s help in solving murders linked to organized crime – Mar 17, 2022

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Montreal police after willfully striking a pedestrian on Saturday night with his vehicle.

Authorities say they were called to the intersection of Prieur Street and Lausanne Avenue in the Montreal North borough at 10:40 p.m. and found a 43-year-old victim injured but conscious the ground.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police investigate 2 suspected femicides

He suffered injuries to his upper body and was brought to hospital in stable condition.

The driver, who was not injured, was still at the scene when officer arrived. Police say an altercation between the driver and the pedestrian led to the driver, who was in a small pick-up truck, to hit the 48-year-old.

Trending Stories

The driver was arrested on site and brought in for questioning.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Arrest warrant issued for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Montreal' Arrest warrant issued for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Montreal
Crash tagMontreal Police tagMontreal tagArrest tagPedestrian tagDriver tagMontreal North tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers