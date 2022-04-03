Driver arrested after intentionally hitting pedestrian in Montreal North: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Montreal police after willfully striking a pedestrian on Saturday night with his vehicle.

Authorities say they were called to the intersection of Prieur Street and Lausanne Avenue in the Montreal North borough at 10:40 p.m. and found a 43-year-old victim injured but conscious the ground.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police investigate 2 suspected femicides

He suffered injuries to his upper body and was brought to hospital in stable condition.

The driver, who was not injured, was still at the scene when officer arrived. Police say an altercation between the driver and the pedestrian led to the driver, who was in a small pick-up truck, to hit the 48-year-old.

The driver was arrested on site and brought in for questioning.