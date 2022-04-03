Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

N.S. brides enter wedding season with ‘nervous apprehension’ as COVID-19 restrictions lift

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'QEII hospital postpones elective surgeries amid rising COVID-19 cases' QEII hospital postpones elective surgeries amid rising COVID-19 cases
Nova Scotia Health is dealing with severe staff shortages due to employees off work because they are sick or isolating due to COVID-19. Service levels are being impacted 00 which has prompted the health authority to implement a number of changes to address the situation. Ashley Field reports.

The past two years have been difficult for couples looking to tie the knot, thanks to the pandemic and provincial health regulations.

Ireland Desmarais has been engaged for three years and says COVID-19 is a big reason why she and her fiancé haven’t gotten married sooner.

“I have a lot of family from Vancouver, so it’s going to be a big process to get them here,” says Desmarais.

“COVID has put a damper on a lot of it.”

Read more: N.S. seeing more COVID-19 community transmission, but ‘risk of severe illness’ still low

But with restrictions no longer in place, Desmarais says she felt ready to start wedding dress shopping. On Sunday, the bride-to-be found her wedding dress at Opportunity Bridal, a touring one-day pop-up shop that offers more than 800 dresses, from sizes two to 28.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am so excited. It was nothing that I expected, but it’s beautiful,” she says.

Ireland Desmarais tries on a wedding gown at Opportunity Bridal, a touring one-day pop-up shop that offers more than 800 dresses. View image in full screen
Ireland Desmarais tries on a wedding gown at Opportunity Bridal, a touring one-day pop-up shop that offers more than 800 dresses. Ashley Field/Global News

Serena LeGoffic, Desmarais’s mom, says it was an “amazing experience.”

Trending Stories

“My daughter found the first dress, and then she tried on about a dozen after that and we kept going back to that first dress,” she says.

Ricarda Forbes-Loth, the national sales manager with Opportunity Bridal, says the past two years have been a big learning curve, and she’s happy to be back on the road connecting with brides.

“It was a very lonely two years just waiting around,” she said. “I love being on the road, so it’s perfect.”

Read more: Couples embrace ‘micro weddings’ to focus on other life priorities

Story continues below advertisement

Forbes-Loth says she’s had to opportunity to speak with many Canadian brides and says most of them are heading into the 2022 season with ‘nervous apprehension.”

“Everybody wants to get excited, but with the last two years, I’ve met several brides who have had to reschedule two or three times, so there’s the anticipation, but nobody has a crystal ball,” she says.

“But I think everybody is ready to start partying.”

Having found her dress, Desmarais says it gives her hope and optimism to start planning her big day, which she hopes will go ahead in January 2023.

“Probably after today, I’m going to get a jump start on getting things done,” says Desmarais.

Her mom said she’s “all hands on deck,” ready to help out.

“COVID keeps rising, so we’re trying to just deal with that on a day-to-day basis but this keeps us positive,” says LeGoffic.

Click to play video: 'QEII hospital postpones elective surgeries amid rising COVID-19 cases' QEII hospital postpones elective surgeries amid rising COVID-19 cases
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagWeddings tagWedding planning tagCOVID-19 wedding tagCovid 19 Events tagCOVID-19 event planning tagCOVID-19 wedding season tagNS wedding season tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers