2 injured after car comes off road and hits utility pole near Milton: police

A driver and passenger are in hospital after their car came off the road near Milton, Ont., Halton Regional Police say.

In a press release, police said officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision around 6:15 p.m. Saturday night.

A white Ford Mustang came off the road and struck a utility pole in the area of No. 5 Sideroad and James Snow Parkway, police said. The area is north of Milton.

Both the driver and passenger sustained “serious injuries” and were transported to Hamilton General Hospital, police said.

The Halton Regional Police collision reconstruction unit attended the scene and is leading the investigation.

Police asked anyone with information to get in touch.