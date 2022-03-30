Woman dead after car falls into escarpment: Hamilton paramedics

A woman is dead in Hamilton after her car came off the road in the east of the city.
Hamilton Paramedics told Global News the call for a collision came in around 5:30 p.m. The incident took place at Ridge Road and Second Road East, according to paramedics.
Only one car was involved in the collision. It left the road and fell into the escarpment below.
Ridge Road runs parallel to a wooded area and railway line.
The driver, a woman, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
Global News has contacted Hamilton police for comment.
More to come…
