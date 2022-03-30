Menu

Crime

Woman dead after car falls into escarpment: Hamilton paramedics

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 9:52 pm
A car came off Ridge Road in Hamilton. View image in full screen
A car came off Ridge Road in Hamilton. Global News via Andrew Collins

A woman is dead in Hamilton after her car came off the road in the east of the city.

Hamilton Paramedics told Global News the call for a collision came in around 5:30 p.m. The incident took place at Ridge Road and Second Road East, according to paramedics.

Only one car was involved in the collision. It left the road and fell into the escarpment below.

Read more: Hamilton Police: Infant death deemed homicide

Ridge Road runs parallel to a wooded area and railway line.

The driver, a woman, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Global News has contacted Hamilton police for comment.

More to come…

