Woman dead after car falls into escarpment: Hamilton paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is dead in Hamilton after her car came off the road in the east of the city.

Hamilton Paramedics told Global News the call for a collision came in around 5:30 p.m. The incident took place at Ridge Road and Second Road East, according to paramedics.

Only one car was involved in the collision. It left the road and fell into the escarpment below.

Ridge Road runs parallel to a wooded area and railway line.

The driver, a woman, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Global News has contacted Hamilton police for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

1:59 Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’ Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’