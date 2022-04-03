Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

MADD ‘impaired driver caught here’ campaign re-launches in Saskatchewan

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 1:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan?' Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan?
WATCH: Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan? – Sep 24, 2021

The annual MADD campaign relaunched its “impaired driver caught here” mobile sign campaign in communities across Saskatchewan.

Signs are placed at locations within their communities where impaired drivers were caught and criminally charged. In many cases, impaired drivers were caught by police following 911 calls from the public.

“This campaign reminds the public about the important role they play in helping police take impaired drivers off the roads, and reinforces the message that if you see a driver you suspect is impaired by alcohol or drugs, you can call 911 to report it,” said MADD Canada western regional manager Tracy Crawford in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Vehicle registered to Saskatchewan premier impounded in Vancouver' Vehicle registered to Saskatchewan premier impounded in Vancouver
Vehicle registered to Saskatchewan premier impounded in Vancouver – Mar 12, 2022

MADD Saskatoon president Bonny Stevenson says people should never drink and drive, there are always alternatives for a safe ride home.

Story continues below advertisement

“There can never be enough messages out there whether it’s alcohol or cannabis. It’s never the right choice,” said Stevenson. “I guarantee you, you can call a family member, a friend, you can call anyone for a safe ride home.”

Stevenson lost her 17-year-old son, Quinn, in 2013 when he was hit and killed by an impaired driver.

Stevenson told Global News there’s been issues in the past of the signs going missing or being stolen.

“Please don’t steal the signs, this is a problem we have had in the past.”

Read more: Sask. RCMP warn motorists against drug-impaired driving

MADD Canada’s latest statistics show that in 2019, in Saskatchewan, 3,993 charges and suspensions were laid, or 341 for every 100,000 residents in the province.

“Impaired driving continues to be a serious problem that happens at all times of day and in all communities,” Crawford said. “We believe these signs send a strong deterrent message and highlight the fact that driving impaired is just never worth the risk. It’s not worth having your licence suspended, it’s not worth having a criminal record, and it’s not worth the fines and legal fees. Most importantly it’s not worth the risk of a crash that kills or injures you, or other people.”

Story continues below advertisement

The campaign is taking place in Estevan, Meadow Lake,  Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Regina, and for the first time in Moose Jaw.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagSaskatchewan tagImpaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tag911 tagSaskatoon tagMADD tagMADD Canada tagcommunities tagMADD Saskatoon tagmadd campaign tagmobile signs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers