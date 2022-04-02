Menu

Fire

1 dead, 2 sent to hospital after Vegreville house fire

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted April 2, 2022 3:33 pm
Vegriville firefighters work to put out a house fire on April 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Vegreville firefighters work to put out a house fire on April 2, 2022. Courtesy: Leslie Henderson

One person is dead following a house fire in the town of Vegreville.

On Saturday around 1:10 a.m., RCMP received a report that a home caught fire on 49 Avenue. When they arrived, police found two people outside of the fire-engulfed house.

The local fire department was able to extinguish the flames; however, one person was found dead inside.

The two surviving occupants were transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire investigators along with RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner remained at the scene Saturday to determine the cause of death, along with the cause of the fire.

Police said the identity of the deceased will not be released.

Vegreville is about 100 km east of Edmonton.

