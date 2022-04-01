Two men face firearms charges for incident near Leif Erickson Place

Send this page to someone via email

Two people under 20 years of age have been charged by Saskatoon police following a Thursday morning incident near Leif Erickson Place west of downtown.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in an update on Friday afternoon that a 15-year-old and 19-year-old, both male, were taken into custody by officers on Thursday after a heavy police presence and traffic restrictions were established on Rusholme Road between Avenue P North and Avenue M North.

Police have charged the 19-year-old with possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, mischief and five other firearm-related charges.

As for the 15-year-old suspect, he has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, breach of conditions and two other firearm-related charges.

Members of the public were requested to avoid the area of Bedford Road between McMillan Avenue and Avenue M North after police received a mischief call at 7:30 a.m. at Leif Erickson Place.

That’s where police heard a gunshot, according to the update provided by SPS.

Schools in the area were notified about the incident. E.D. Feehan Catholic High School had activated a perimeter lockdown as precaution, but it was lifted shortly after.

After calling in the SPS tactical support unit, investigators found out there were two suspects who had been involved in an altercation at a residence earlier that morning. It resulted in two rounds being fired through a front window.

Police said the front window was broken, which resulted in the call to SPS.

The 19-year-old suspect had fled the scene on a transit bus, but police mentioned that he was arrested shortly after in the downtown area.

Officers found him in possession of a gun.

Members of the tactical support unit were able to safely arrest the 15-year-old individual at the residence. He too was in possession of a firearm.

No one was injured from the incident.