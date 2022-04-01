Man wanted on provincewide warrants in connection with 2021 shooting in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Provincewide warrants have been issued for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Alberta’s capital last year, the Edmonton Police Service announced on Friday.

Idris Abdi, 34, is wanted on warrants for discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, having an unauthorized firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of a restricted or prohibited and loaded firearm.

The warrants stem from a shooting that occurred in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street on June 5, 2021.

“At approximately 4:10 p.m., downtown branch patrol officers responded to a weapons complaint in an alley,” police said in a news release. “It was reported to police that two males exchanged gunfire in an alley before one fled the area in a vehicle and the other on foot.

“Two of the rounds struck bystanders, a male and a female, who were also in the alley at the time.”

Police said paramedics took the bystanders to hospital. A 44-year-old man sustained serious, life-threatening injuries while a 20-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both have since been released from hospital.

Investigators later determined that Abdi was suspected of being the man who fled the scene in a vehicle.

“A search warrant was executed on his vehicle and at his residence on Tuesday, July 6, 2021,” police said. “Abdi was taken into custody at that time, and a handgun, pepper spray, drugs and a variety of drug paraphernalia were located.

“He was subsequently charged with multiple firearm and drug-related offences.”

However, police noted they have been unsuccessful in locating Abdi since and are now hoping for tips on his whereabouts from the public.

Police said more forensic and ballistic investigations were completed last month and that investigators now believe the gun seized from Abdi’s home was “one of the weapons used during the June 2021 shooting.”

Police said Abdi is about five-foot-11 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is known to spend time in central Edmonton, specifically the McDougall Hill area. However, police said they believe Abdi has possibly left the province.

Anyone with information about Abdi’s whereabouts is asked to not approach him but to immediately call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

