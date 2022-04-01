Southwest Edmonton stabbing victim’s death ruled homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man found stabbed at a bus stop in southwest Edmonton is the city’s latest homicide, police announced on Friday.

Police were called to a bus stop along Saddleback Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. on March 25. There, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Adam Keane. An autopsy revealed the 35-year-old man was stabbed to death.

The investigation is ongoing and the homicide unit is asking people who live along Saddleback Road from 112 Street to 27 Avenue to review dashcam or security footage for any suspicious activity captured on March 25 between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

Anyone with footage or further information can call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.