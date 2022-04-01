Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Southwest Edmonton stabbing victim’s death ruled homicide

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 1, 2022 2:52 pm
An Edmonton bus stop on Saddleback Road. View image in full screen
Edmonton police were called to a bus stop along Saddleback Road after a man was found in critical-condition and later died in hospital on March 25, 2022. Eric Beck, Global News

The death of a man found stabbed at a bus stop in southwest Edmonton is the city’s latest homicide, police announced on Friday.

Police were called to a bus stop along Saddleback Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. on March 25. There, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Read more: Man dies from injuries at SW Edmonton bus stop, EPS homicide unit investigates

The victim has been identified as Adam Keane. An autopsy revealed the 35-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing and the homicide unit is asking people who live along Saddleback Road from 112 Street to 27 Avenue to review dashcam or security footage for any suspicious activity captured on March 25 between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with footage or further information can call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagEdmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton homicide tagSaddleback Road tagbus stop stabbing tagEdmonton bus stop stabbing tagSaddleback road bus stop tagSaddleback road bus stop stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers