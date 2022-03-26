Menu

Crime

Man dies from injuries at SW Edmonton bus stop, EPS homicide unit investigates

By Jessika Guse & Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 7:52 pm
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

A man has died after being found seriously injured at a bus stop Friday night.

Edmonton police said they received the call just before 11:30 p.m. and discovered the victim at a bus stop along Saddleback Road.

Police said he was “suffering from edged weapon injuries” and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation near central Edmonton LRT crossing

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

The homicide unit is asking people who live along Saddleback Road from 112 Street to 27 Avenue to review dash cam or security footage for any suspicious activity captured on March 25 between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

