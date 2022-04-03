Grammys 2022: Foo Fighters sweep rock awards

Send this page to someone via email

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are here to round off a truly eventful awards season.

After a stripped-down, partially-outdoor ceremony last year, the Grammys are back in full force, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The awards show was going to be held in Los Angeles, as it typically is, but the organizer switched locations in January because of rising COVID-19 cases in the California city.

The Foo Fighters have already won all three categories they were nominated for, in categories that were announced earlier today. They took home the Grammy for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. The critically acclaimed band was originally booked to perform tonight but did not attend the ceremony they grieve the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

This year’s nominees were announced in November with multi-genre artist Jon Batiste — who has already won four Grammys pre-announced categories — leading the pack of star-studded artists with 11 nominations. It could also be a big night for Justin Bieber, who has eight nominations alongside Doja Cat and H.E.R.

But this year, the music world was wooed by a newcomer on the scene: Olivia Rodrigo. She scooped up seven nominations, including Best New Artist, thanks to her breakout album Sour. She has already won one award so far, with drivers license picking up the win for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Before the Grammys even began it was marred by controversy.

Kanye West was dropped from the performance lineup because of his “concerning online behaviour” of late, including a very public spat with Grammys host Trevor Noah.

Whatever’s in store for this year’s Grammys, it promises to be an exciting evening, with performances lined up from Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Batiste, Silk Sonic, and H.E.R.

Just… hopefully not as exciting as this year’s Oscars, we hope.

Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA

Freedom, Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise, Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo

Fight for You, H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring Sza

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone, Justin Bieber

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

**WINNER: drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lonely, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Butter, BTS

Higher Power, Coldplay

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

**WINNER: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

’Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That’s Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up, Cardi B

My Life, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Way 2 Sexy, Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

Thot S–t, Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Pride Is the Devil, J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

Need to Know, Doja Cat

Industry Baby, Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname, Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

**WINNER: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts, DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas

Best Friend, Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

**WINNER: Jail, Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

My Life, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King’s Disease II, Nas

**WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Best R&B Performance

Lost You, Snoh Aalegra

Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Damage, H.E.R.

**WINNER: Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

**WINNER: Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You, Jon Batiste

Bring It on Home to Me, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again, Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

**WINNER: Fight for You, H.E.R.

How Much Can a Heart Take, Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

Damage, H.E.R.

Good Days, SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary, Giveon

**WINNER: Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Dance Recording

Hero, Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom, Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

Before, James Blake

Heartbreak, Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It, Caribou

**WINNER: Alive, Rüfüs Du Sol

The Business, Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

**WINNER: Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

**WINNER: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs, Weezer

The Bandit, Kings of Leon

Distance, Mammoth Wvh

Find My Way, Paul McCartney

**WINNER: Waiting on a War, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Performance

Shot in the Dark, AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A), Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U, Chris Cornell

Ohms, Deftones

**WINNER: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

Genesis, Deftones

** WINNER: The Alien, Dream Theater

Amazonia, Gojira

Pushing the Tides, Mastodon

The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition), Rob Zombie

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

**WINNER: Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Best Country Album

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All, Luke Combs

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive, Jason Isbell

Camera Roll, Kacey Musgraves

**WINNER: You Should Probably Leave, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

If I Didn’t Love You, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

**WINNER: Younger Me, Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist, Dan + Shay

Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It, Maren Morris

Camera Roll, Kacey Musgraves

**WINNER: Cold, Chris Stapleton

Country Again, Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like, Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

**WINNER: Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

**WINNER: Sincerely Louis C.K., Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero F–ks Given, Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theatre Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers, Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country, Simon Hale (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon and Stephenmetcalfe (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, Daniel C. Levine (World Premiere Cast)

**WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella

Dear Evan Hansen

In the Heights

One Night in Miami

Respect

Schmigadoon!

**WINNER: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridgerton

Dune

The Mandalorian Season 2

**WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit

**WINNER: Soul