Entertainment

Grammys 2022: Foo Fighters sweep rock awards

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 7:05 pm
Grammy Awards statue View image in full screen
The Grammy Awards statues are seen in this photo from 2013. Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are here to round off a truly eventful awards season.

After a stripped-down, partially-outdoor ceremony last  year, the Grammys are back in full force, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The awards show was going to be held in Los Angeles, as it typically is, but the organizer switched locations in January because of rising COVID-19 cases in the California city.

The Foo Fighters have already won all three categories they were nominated for, in categories that were announced earlier today. They took home the Grammy for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. The critically acclaimed band was originally booked to perform tonight but did not attend the ceremony they grieve the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

This year’s nominees were announced in November with multi-genre artist Jon Batiste — who has already won four Grammys pre-announced categories — leading the pack of star-studded artists with 11 nominations. It could also be a big night for Justin Bieber, who has eight nominations alongside Doja Cat and H.E.R.

But this year, the music world was wooed by a newcomer on the scene: Olivia Rodrigo. She scooped up seven nominations, including Best New Artist, thanks to her breakout album Sour. She has already won one award so far, with drivers license picking up the win for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Read more: Jim Carrey ‘fairly serious’ about retiring from acting: ‘I’ve had enough’

Before the Grammys even began it was marred by controversy.

Kanye West was dropped from the performance lineup because of his “concerning online behaviour” of late, including a very public spat with Grammys host Trevor Noah.

Whatever’s in store for this year’s Grammys, it promises to be an exciting evening, with performances lined up from Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Batiste, Silk Sonic, and H.E.R.

Read more: Police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Chris Rock Oscars slap, producer says

Just… hopefully not as exciting as this year’s Oscars, we hope.

Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA
Freedom, Jon Batiste
I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right on Time, Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise, Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
Fight for You, H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring Sza
Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone, Justin Bieber
Right on Time, Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
**WINNER: drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Lonely, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
Butter, BTS
Higher Power, Coldplay
Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

**WINNER: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
’Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
That’s Life, Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up, Cardi B
My Life, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
Way 2 Sexy, Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
Thot S–t, Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Pride Is the Devil, J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
Need to Know, Doja Cat
Industry Baby, Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
Wusyaname, Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
**WINNER: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts, DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas
Best Friend, Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
**WINNER: Jail, Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
My Life, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
King’s Disease II, Nas
**WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Donda, Kanye West

Best R&B Performance

Lost You, Snoh Aalegra
Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Damage, H.E.R.
**WINNER: Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic
**WINNER: Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You, Jon Batiste
Bring It on Home to Me, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
Born Again, Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
**WINNER: Fight for You, H.E.R.
How Much Can a Heart Take, Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

Damage, H.E.R.
Good Days, SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary, Giveon
**WINNER: Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Dance Recording

Hero, Afrojack and David Guetta
Loom, Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
Before, James Blake
Heartbreak, Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It, Caribou
**WINNER: Alive, Rüfüs Du Sol
The Business, Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

**WINNER: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC
Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A, Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell
**WINNER: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs, Weezer
The Bandit, Kings of Leon
Distance, Mammoth Wvh
Find My Way, Paul McCartney
**WINNER: Waiting on a War, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Performance

Shot in the Dark, AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A), Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U, Chris Cornell
Ohms, Deftones
**WINNER: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

Genesis, Deftones
** WINNER: The Alien, Dream Theater
Amazonia, Gojira
Pushing the Tides, Mastodon
The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition), Rob Zombie

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
**WINNER: Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Best Country Album

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All, Luke Combs
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive, Jason Isbell
Camera Roll, Kacey Musgraves
**WINNER: You Should Probably Leave, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

If I Didn’t Love You, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
**WINNER: Younger Me, Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist, Dan + Shay
Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It, Maren Morris
Camera Roll, Kacey Musgraves
**WINNER: Cold, Chris Stapleton
Country Again, Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like, Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
**WINNER: Mendó, Alex Cuba
Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
**WINNER: Sincerely Louis C.K., Louis C.K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero F–ks Given, Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theatre Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber (Original Album Cast)
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers, Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater (World Premiere Cast)
Girl From The North Country, Simon Hale (Original Broadway Cast)
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon and Stephenmetcalfe (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, Daniel C. Levine (World Premiere Cast)
**WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In the Heights
One Night in Miami
Respect
Schmigadoon!
**WINNER: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridgerton
Dune
The Mandalorian Season 2
**WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit
**WINNER: Soul

