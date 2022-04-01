Driver killed in Mimico crash that left 2 pedestrians dead under driving ban: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police have released more details, including the victims’ ages and that the driver was under a driving ban, for the triple fatal collision in the city’s Mimico neighbourhood.

On Thursday, emergency crews responded to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. for reports of two pedestrians struck by a white SUV.

A 36-year-old man driving a white 2020 Cadillac XT6 was travelling at a high rate of speed as it approach the intersection and did not stop for the red light, police said.

Police said two pedestrians, a 75-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were crossing within the marked crosswalk and with the right of way at the intersection from the northwest corner when they were hit.

The vehicle then rear-ended an unoccupied, parked flatbed truck on the southeast side of the intersection that was part of a construction site, police said.

Three people were pronounced dead on scene — the two pedestrians and the driver.

This area of Lake Shore Boulevard West had been reduced to one lane each way due to TTC track repairs in the centre of the road.

Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto's Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say.

Meanwhile, video has surfaced on social media following a minor collision at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth Street, near Islington Avenue.

Toronto Police Supt. Scott Baptist told reporters at a press conference on Friday it was about 15 minutes before the fatal crash, at 5:15 p.m., when the driver of the Cadillac had a minor “side-swiped” collision with a white 2007 GMC Savanna van that was parked.

Baptist said people in the area went to assist the driver of the Cadillac and reported to police that the driver “was having a seizure and was unresponsive.”

The window to the Cadillac had to be smashed in order to open the door for the driver, police said.

Police said emergency personnel attended first prior to officers arriving.

The video from social media shows firefighters speaking to the driver of a white SUV, who then manages to get back into the vehicle and drive off eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Global News analyzed the licence plate in that video which matches the licence plate seen on the white SUV that crashed a couple kilometres east at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue. Police have now said it is the same vehicle.

Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto's Mimico neighbourhood on March 31, 2022.

Baptist said the driver of the vehicle was “federally prohibited from driving in Canada.”

The driver was under a Canada-wide criminal code driving prohibition, a provincial driver’s licence medical suspension and an additional administrative provincial driver’s licence suspension.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video footage of either collision scene to contact police.

Police would also not release the names of any of the victims citing they do not release identities of those involved in fatal traffic accidents.