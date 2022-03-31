Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 people dead following collision in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 6:44 pm
Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto's Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say. View image in full screen
Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto's Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say.

According to a tweet by Toronto police, emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. for reports of two pedestrians struck.

Read more: Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan, Ont: police

At the time of the tweet, police indicated there were very serious injuries with some victims without vital signs.

A paramedic spokesperson confirmed to Global News that three people were pronounced dead on scene.

On Thursday night, Detective Scott Matthews told Global News that the driver was driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard.

Story continues below advertisement
Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say. View image in full screen
Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say. Phil Fraboni / Global News

The driver sped through the intersection on a red light at Superior Avenue, struck the two pedestrians, and continued driving, the detective said.

Trending Stories

The vehicle then hit a parked flatbead truck and was possibly ejected, police said in their tweet.

Read more: Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Investigators confirmed that two pedestrians and the driver were all killed in the collision.

Detective Matthews confirmed that the victims have been identified and are in the process of notifying next of kin.

Police have not released the age and gender of the victims.

It is unclear how the collision occurred at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Roads in the area remain closed as police investigate the cause of the collision.

— with files from Katrina Ramlochan and Morganne Campbell

Crash tagCollision tagFatal Collision tagPedestrian Struck tagToronto Collision tagToronto west-end tagEtobicoke Ontario tagLake Shore Boulevard and Superior Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers