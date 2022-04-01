Menu

Canada

Crash involving cargo train and truck near Halifax leaves 1 person injured

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 1' Global News Morning Halifax: April 1
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Police in Nova Scotia say a cube truck and a cargo train crashed on Friday morning, north of the Bedford Basin.

The RCMP say the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. at the Windsor Junction near Lawrence Robinson Lane, which is about 30 minutes from Halifax.

“The driver of the cube truck did suffer minor injuries and was treated by EHS at the scene,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Guillaume Tremblay.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a cargo train and a cube truck collided on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia RCMP say a cargo train and a cube truck collided on Friday morning. Submitted

Tremblay said paramedics and the CN police were also on scene and the investigation into the cause continues.

The RCMP is still gathering information and evidence, he said.

