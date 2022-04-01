Menu

Crime

Stabbing in Spryfield sends man to hospital, Halifax police say

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 10:06 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 1' Global News Morning Halifax: April 1
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that they say occurred early Thursday on Herring Cove Road.

Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 400 block of the road in Spryfield.

Read more: Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant for incident that shut down Halifax mall

Inside a residence, police found a 38-year-old man with “non-life-threatening” injuries, who was then taken to hospital.

Trending Stories

“It is not believed to be a random incident,” police said Friday.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to reach out.

