Stabbing in Spryfield sends man to hospital, Halifax police say

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that they say occurred early Thursday on Herring Cove Road.
Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 400 block of the road in Spryfield.
Inside a residence, police found a 38-year-old man with “non-life-threatening” injuries, who was then taken to hospital.
“It is not believed to be a random incident,” police said Friday.
Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to reach out.
