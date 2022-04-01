Stabbing in Spryfield sends man to hospital, Halifax police say

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that they say occurred early Thursday on Herring Cove Road.

Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 400 block of the road in Spryfield.

Inside a residence, police found a 38-year-old man with “non-life-threatening” injuries, who was then taken to hospital.

“It is not believed to be a random incident,” police said Friday.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to reach out.