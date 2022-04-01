Menu

Traffic

No injuries after transport rear-ends another on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 9:57 am
No injuries were reported after a transport truck rear-ended another on Hwy. 401 near Colborne early Friday. Around 5:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes for the collision where they learned a tow truck was removing a disabled transport when another transport rear-ended the disabled vehicle. None of the occupants were injured in the collision. Northumberland OPP are investigating the collision.

No injuries were reported after a transport truck rear-ended another on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County early Friday.

Around 5:45 a.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a collision in the eastbound lanes just west of Colborne.

According to officials at the scene, a tow truck was just beginning to haul a transport that had broken down on the highway when another eastbound transport rear-ended the disabled transport.

The roof of the moving transport was torn off and resting on the remainder of the cab.

All occupants in each of the vehicles were not injured, according to Northumberland OPP.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

