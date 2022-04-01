No injuries after transport rear-ends another on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County

No injuries were reported after a transport truck rear-ended another on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County early Friday.
Around 5:45 a.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a collision in the eastbound lanes just west of Colborne.
According to officials at the scene, a tow truck was just beginning to haul a transport that had broken down on the highway when another eastbound transport rear-ended the disabled transport.
The roof of the moving transport was torn off and resting on the remainder of the cab.
All occupants in each of the vehicles were not injured, according to Northumberland OPP.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
