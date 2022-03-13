Police investigating after transport truck carrying live fish rolls over on Hwy 404 ramp

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a transport truck rolled over in Toronto Sunday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Acting Sgt. Tim Dunnah of the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division said the truck rolled over on the southbound ramp of Highway 404 to eastbound Highway 401.

Dunnah said the transport truck was carrying live fish.

“We have, unfortunately, some fish that are out of water,” he said.

According to Dunnah, the driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

#HWY404 SB ramp to #HWY401 EB remains closed. Good news the truck is back on its wheels. Ramp reopening approximately 4:30pm^td pic.twitter.com/S6WJYINtjy — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 13, 2022

In an update just after 3:30 p.m., officers said the ramp remained closed, but the truck was “back on its wheels.”

Police said the ramp would reopen around 4:30 p.m.