Traffic

Police investigating after transport truck carrying live fish rolls over on Hwy 404 ramp

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 2:53 pm
OPP are investigating after a transport truck carrying live fish rolled over on Highway 404. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating after a transport truck carrying live fish rolled over on Highway 404. OPP / Twitter

Police are investigating after a transport truck rolled over in Toronto Sunday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Acting Sgt. Tim Dunnah of the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division said the truck rolled over on the southbound ramp of Highway 404 to eastbound Highway 401.

Dunnah said the transport truck was carrying live fish.

“We have, unfortunately, some fish that are out of water,” he said.

According to Dunnah, the driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In an update just after 3:30 p.m., officers said the ramp remained closed, but the truck was “back on its wheels.”

Police said the ramp would reopen around 4:30 p.m.

