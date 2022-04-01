Police investigate a shooting early Friday in Île-des-Sœurs

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating a shooting early Friday in the area of Île-des-Sœurs, in the Sud-Ouest borough.

Just after 2:10 a.m., police received emergency calls reporting shots being fired in a residential area off Chemin du Golf.

When officials arrived, near the intersection of Rue de la Vigne, officers did not find any injured persons or suspects, but they found bullet holes on a nearby residential building.

A security perimeter was erected to protect the scene.

Investigators are examining the scene with the help of members of the canine squad and forensic identification technicians.

