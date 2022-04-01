Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate a shooting early Friday in Île-des-Sœurs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 7:32 am
SPVM View image in full screen
Montreal Police are investigating a shooting April 01, 2022. The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating a shooting early Friday in the area of Île-des-Sœurs, in the Sud-Ouest borough.

Just after 2:10 a.m., police received emergency calls reporting shots being fired in a residential area off Chemin du Golf.

READ MORE: Montreal forum to address youth violence following several murders concludes

Trending Stories

When officials arrived, near the intersection of Rue de la Vigne, officers did not find any injured persons or suspects, but they found bullet holes on a nearby residential building.

 READ  MORE: Terrebonne police commissioner cites 8 officers for racial profiling

A security perimeter was erected to protect the scene.

Investigators are examining the scene with the help of members of the canine squad and forensic identification technicians.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Police tagShooting tagFire tagMontreal tagSPVM tagGun tagSud Ouest tagIle des Soeurs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers