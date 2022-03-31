Montreal forum to address youth violence following several murders concludes

Send this page to someone via email

A three-day forum on youth violence in Montreal, organized by the city and the police department wrapped up Thursday.

It came in the wake of the murders of several teens over the last year.

Some of the groups involved include community organizations from areas hardest hit by the youth violence, as well as health professionals and educators.

Many said they were struck by the participation of youth.

“I think that’s what really resonated with me as an educator,” Nicholas Katalifos, English Montreal School Board director general told Global News.

“The reality is that we really need to listen to the kids and hear what they’re feeling, what they’re seeing and to take that into account when we’re putting together programmes and policies.

But some groups representing racialized English-speaking communities feel they weren’t adequately involved. They also point to parts of Thursday’s session which was supposed to be accessible to all as an example of being shut out.

“We didn’t receive any information on the webcast, complained Sharon Nelson, the first vice-president of the Jamaica Association of Montreal.

“When we went to the site to find where it was and what was going on, I couldn’t find it directly on the [Montreal police] site. So again information was not shared maybe.”

The city said they did try to be as inclusive as possible and if anyone feels left out or had trouble accessing this forum, there’ll be another one in 2023.

“The intent was to be as inclusive as possible,” explained Alain Vaillancourt, the city’s executive committee member responsible for public security.

“I think we were. If in 2023, if the feeling was there that people were left out, absolutely we’ll find a means to make sure that they’re included, because our intent is to include everybody.”

For now the city is making a commitment to establishing a special youth fund of $2 million over two years to support youth projects. Starting in 2023 they will also put $5 million into infrastructure projects like sports facilities.

Also, they plan to spend $400,000 to set up a phone support line for families.

According to Montreal police, a full report on the forum will be available in the coming weeks.

