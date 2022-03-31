Woman arrested in Thompson homicide: RCMP

A woman from Split Lake has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Thompson.
Thompson RCMP were called to a disturbance at a home on Princeton Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
A 30-year-old man found with life-threatening injuries was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Police are treating the man’s death as a homicide, but have not said how he was killed.
They say a 25-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in police custody.
A release from RCMP Thursday doesn’t say if the woman has been formally charged.
Thompson RCMP continue to investigate along with the RCMP’s major crimes services and forensic identification services.
