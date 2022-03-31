Menu

Crime

Woman arrested in Thompson homicide: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 5:49 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
A 25-year-old woman from Split Lake has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Thompson Wednesday night. File/Global News

A woman from Split Lake has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Thompson.

Thompson RCMP were called to a disturbance at a home on Princeton Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Thompson RCMP ask for help solving hit and run that killed father of 10

A 30-year-old man found with life-threatening injuries was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police are treating the man’s death as a homicide, but have not said how he was killed.

Story continues below advertisement

They say a 25-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba RCMP looking for armed and dangerous assault suspect

A release from RCMP Thursday doesn’t say if the woman has been formally charged.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate along with the RCMP’s major crimes services and forensic identification services.

 

