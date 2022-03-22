Menu

Crime

Thompson RCMP ask for help solving hit and run that killed father of 10

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 4:47 pm
Solomon McDonald. View image in full screen
Solomon McDonald. RCMP Manitoba

Three years after Solomon McDonald was hit and killed while walking on a road near Thompson, police are renewing calls for help solving the crime.

The 41-year-old Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation man was found dead on Provincial 39 shortly after 1 a.m. March 22, 2019.

Read more: Nelson House hit-and-run victim identified as local father of 10

Police say McDonald had been hit by a vehicle, but the driver did not remain at the scene of the crash.

RCMP have previously said McDonald was a father of 10, with seven children under the age of 12, at the time of his death.

Thompson RCMP said investigators continue to work on the case.

“Police have conducted many interviews in relation to this investigation in order to find out what happened to McDonald and provide his family with some answers,” police said in a release Tuesday.

Read more: Thompson man left for dead on road after apparent hit and run

“Investigators continue to look for the vehicle as well as anyone who may have information related to the incident.”

RCMP are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call investigators at 204-677-6911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

