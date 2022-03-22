Manitoba RCMP looking for armed and dangerous assault suspect

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect — considered to be armed and dangerous — wanted for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and pointing a firearm.
The man, 29-year-old Luke John Grieves, is believed to be in Thompson.
Grieves is not to approached, police said. Instead, anyone with information should call RCMP at 204-677-6909.
Manitoba RCMP arrest man believed armed, dangerous, and an immediate threat to the public
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments