Crime

Manitoba RCMP looking for armed and dangerous assault suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 1:15 pm
Luke John Grieves.
Luke John Grieves. Manitoba RCMP handout

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect — considered to be armed and dangerous — wanted for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

The man, 29-year-old Luke John Grieves, is believed to be in Thompson.

Read more: Middle school girl attacked by unknown man: Winnipeg police

Grieves is not to approached, police said. Instead, anyone with information should call RCMP at 204-677-6909.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP arrest man believed armed, dangerous, and an immediate threat to the public' Manitoba RCMP arrest man believed armed, dangerous, and an immediate threat to the public
Manitoba RCMP arrest man believed armed, dangerous, and an immediate threat to the public – Oct 20, 2021
