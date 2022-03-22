Manitoba RCMP looking for armed and dangerous assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect — considered to be armed and dangerous — wanted for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

The man, 29-year-old Luke John Grieves, is believed to be in Thompson.

Grieves is not to approached, police said. Instead, anyone with information should call RCMP at 204-677-6909.

1:21 Manitoba RCMP arrest man believed armed, dangerous, and an immediate threat to the public Manitoba RCMP arrest man believed armed, dangerous, and an immediate threat to the public – Oct 20, 2021