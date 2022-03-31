Durham officer charged under police act after video in support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ posted online

Send this page to someone via email

An officer with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been charged under the Police Services Act, the force says.

A post on the force’s website said Const. Erin Howard has been charged with two counts each of discreditable conduct, insubordination and breach of confidence.

She is scheduled to appear before a tribunal on May 5.

In January, a woman who identified herself as Const. Erin Howard posted a video to Twitter, while wearing a police uniform.

In the video, the woman said she wanted to “give a shout out to all the truckers,” saying they are “fighting for our rights and freedoms.”

“Right now it feels like we’re a little bit at war and those rights and freedoms are at stake,” she can be heard saying in the video. “So you guys are honestly true heroes. What you’re doing is just incredible.”

The video came as demonstrators with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” were driving across Canada in protest of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.

We were made aware today of a video circulating on social media from one of our uniformed members regarding the Freedom Rally. The views expressed in that video do not reflect the views and opinions of DRPS. We are currently looking into this matter. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 24, 2022

At the time, DRPS said it was “looking into” the video posted to social media.

“The views expressed in that video do not reflect the views and opinions of DRPS,” the tweet read. “We are currently looking into this matter.”

Global News reached out to DRPS to confirm the charges Howard is facing are, in fact, in connection with the video, but did not immediately hear back.