Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Durham officer charged under police act after video in support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ posted online

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario police investigating after video of officer supporting Freedom Rally posted online' Ontario police investigating after video of officer supporting Freedom Rally posted online
Ontario police are looking into a controversial video posted by one of their officers online. It shows a uniformed officer expressing her support for the truck convoy making its way across the country in protest of the vaccine mandate at the U.S. border. Albert Delitala has this story and why some believe she crossed the line. (Jan. 2022) – Jan 25, 2022

An officer with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been charged under the Police Services Act, the force says.

A post on the force’s website said Const. Erin Howard has been charged with two counts each of discreditable conduct, insubordination and breach of confidence.

She is scheduled to appear before a tribunal on May 5.

Read more: Durham police investigating after video of officer supporting Freedom Rally posted online

In January, a woman who identified herself as Const. Erin Howard posted a video to Twitter, while wearing a police uniform.

In the video, the woman said she wanted to “give a shout out to all the truckers,” saying they are “fighting for our rights and freedoms.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now it feels like we’re a little bit at war and those rights and freedoms are at stake,” she can be heard saying in the video. “So you guys are honestly true heroes. What you’re doing is just incredible.”

Trending Stories

The video came as demonstrators with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” were driving across Canada in protest of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.

At the time, DRPS said it was “looking into” the video posted to social media.

“The views expressed in that video do not reflect the views and opinions of DRPS,” the tweet read. “We are currently looking into this matter.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to DRPS to confirm the charges Howard is facing are, in fact, in connection with the video, but did not immediately hear back.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Freedom Convoy tagDurham Police tagDRPS tagOfficer Charged tagPolice Services Act tagDurham police officer charged tagerin howard tagpolice freedom convoy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers