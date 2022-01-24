Durham police investigating after video of officer supporting Freedom Rally posted online

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police (DRPS) is “looking into” a video circulating on social media of one of its members allegedly supporting the convoy of truckers driving across the country in protest of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.

In a statement posted to social media Monday afternoon, the force said it is aware of the circulating video.

“The views expressed in that video do not reflect the views and opinions of DRPS,” the statement reads. “We are currently looking into this matter.”

January 24, 2022

A woman who identified herself as Const. Erin Howard, posted a video to Twitter on Monday, while wearing a police uniform.

In the video, she said she wanted to “give a shout out to all the truckers,” saying they are “fighting for our rights and freedoms.”

“Right now it feels like we’re a little bit at war and those rights and freedoms are at stake,” she can be heard saying in the video. “So you guys are honestly true heroes. What you’re doing is just incredible.”

Global News reached out to DRPS to confirm whether this is the video in question, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

On Sunday, hundreds of truck drivers began driving from British Columbia to Ottawa to protest the vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, which went into effect on Jan. 15. The protest has been called the “Freedom Convoy” or “Freedom Rally.”

Cross-border truckers have to show proof of vaccination to get into the U.S.