Strong winds expected in London, Ont. area Thursday: Environment Canada

It’s set to be a windy Thursday in London, Ont., and the surrounding area, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
Along with London, the statement covers Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.
Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen up to 90 km/h on Thursday morning with the passage of a cold front.
Strong winds between 80 km/h and 90 km/h are expected through the morning and afternoon.
Environment Canada warns power outages and other utility outages may result.
