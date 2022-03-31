Menu

Weather

Strong winds expected in London, Ont. area Thursday: Environment Canada

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 31, 2022 7:45 am
. Peter Power / The Globe and Mail

It’s set to be a windy Thursday in London, Ont., and the surrounding area, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Along with London, the statement covers Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

Read more: Ontario spring forecast: Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely

Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen up to 90 km/h on Thursday morning with the passage of a cold front.

Strong winds between 80 km/h and 90 km/h are expected through the morning and afternoon.

Environment Canada warns power outages and other utility outages may result.

