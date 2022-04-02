Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

York Lions football coach on leave while university conducts investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 2, 2022 10:05 am

The head coach of the York University football program is on a leave of absence, the university in Toronto says.

Yanni Dagonas, a spokesperson for York University, told Global News the institution had “received some information about the football program that requires a thorough review.”

The York football team is called the York Lions, the name of varsity teams across the university.

Read more: York University says professor’s comments to student do not reflect the school’s values

Football head coach Warren Craney will be on a leave of absence while the university investigates. Assistant coach Sammy Okpro will take on the role of acting head coach.

Trending Stories

“Coach Okpro has our complete support as he takes the Lions into this season,” Dagonas said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Study sheds new light on the extent contact sports can impact young brains' Study sheds new light on the extent contact sports can impact young brains
Study sheds new light on the extent contact sports can impact young brains – Mar 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagFootball tagYork University tagvarsity tagYork Lions tagToronto University tagUniversity Sport tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers