York Lions football coach on leave while university conducts investigation

The head coach of the York University football program is on a leave of absence, the university in Toronto says.

Yanni Dagonas, a spokesperson for York University, told Global News the institution had “received some information about the football program that requires a thorough review.”

The York football team is called the York Lions, the name of varsity teams across the university.

Football head coach Warren Craney will be on a leave of absence while the university investigates. Assistant coach Sammy Okpro will take on the role of acting head coach.

“Coach Okpro has our complete support as he takes the Lions into this season,” Dagonas said.

