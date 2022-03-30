People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin steps down, joins N.B. Progressive Conservatives

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick, along with the party’s only other sitting MLA, are stepping away from the party and crossing the floor to join the governing Progressive Conservatives.

People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin made the announcement on Wednesday. Miramichi MLA Michelle Conroy will also join him in the move.

Austin said he has done some “soul-searching” after the most recent provincial election, when the People’s Alliance lost one of its three seats. He said he feels he’s accomplished changing politics in New Brunswick.

Progressive Conservative leader and Premier Blaine Higgs said it was a “momentous” day.

Austin has led the People’s Alliance since its formation 12 years ago.

With the People’s Alliance no longer holding seats in the legislature, Austin said he has spoken with party members and supporters about his decision and the party will be de-registered.

In a statement, chief electoral officer Kimberly Poffenroth said she received a signed application from Austin on Wednesday to cancel the registration of the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick, effective March 31.

The registration of all district associations linked to the party will also be cancelled, the statement said.

As well, Poffenroth said under the Political Process Financing Act, political parties or district associations that cease to be registered must remit all assets still held by it to the supervisor of political financing.

“Money and other assets remitted to the supervisor … will be applied, pro rata, to discharge the debts of the political party and its district associations,” the statement said. “Any balance remaining will be paid into the consolidated fund.”

Poffenroth said she had no further comment regarding the de-registration of the People’s Alliance.

