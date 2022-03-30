Havelock man charged with impaired driving, drug possession: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following an incident in the township early Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:45 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on County Road 45. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 66 ounces of cannabis.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving after failing to stop for Peterborough OPP

Chris Beltsis, 48, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 3, OPP said.