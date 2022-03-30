Menu

Crime

Havelock man charged with impaired driving, drug possession: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 11:50 am
Peterborough County OPP arrested a Havelock-area man for impaired driving and drug possession on March 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a Havelock-area man for impaired driving and drug possession on March 30, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

A Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following an incident in the township early Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:45 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on County Road 45. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 66 ounces of cannabis.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving after failing to stop for Peterborough OPP

Chris Beltsis, 48, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

Trending Stories

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 3, OPP said.

Click to play video: 'Fatal crash north of Port Hope leads to impaired driving arrest' Fatal crash north of Port Hope leads to impaired driving arrest
