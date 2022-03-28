Menu

Crime

Man charged with impaired driving after failing to stop for Peterborough OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 11:20 am
opp patch View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a driver early Sunday for failing to stop and for impaired driving. The Canadian Press file

A Douro-Dummer Township, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following an incident on Sunday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 28 in Selwyn Township. Police say the officers located the suspect vehicle on Nathaway Driver and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Read more: Novice driver arrested for impaired driving following Hwy. 7 crash east of Peterborough: OPP

However, the driver didn’t stop and continued on until officers managed to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 28. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Aaron Hughes, 31, of Douro-Dummer Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), possession of a schedule III substance, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, failure to stop for police and failure to remain.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 4, OPP said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Fatal crash north of Port Hope leads to impaired driving arrest' Fatal crash north of Port Hope leads to impaired driving arrest
