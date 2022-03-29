Menu

Crime

13-year-old charged with uttering threats after incident at Regina school

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 8:47 pm
13-year-old charged with uttering threats after incident at Regina school - image
File / Global News

A 13-year-old has been charged with uttering threats after a Regina police investigation into “a concerning online communication.”

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) release, just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the school resource officer for an elementary school in the 3800 block of East Buckingham Drive got a call from the school principal that a student received an online message “that appeared to indicate a possible threat and a warning.”

Read more: Regina police make 5 arrests following attempted armed robbery, ‘high risk’ traffic stop

School authorities had already implemented their secure building protocol for school safety, meaning all outside doors were locked.

RPS said “secure the building” is a situation where it is believed a threat is outside the building, which results in the decision to secure the school.

Each exterior door is monitored by school staff until the secure the building mode is lifted.

Regular indoor school activities continue in a controlled manner.

Through RPS investigation, a 13-year-old was identified as the alleged author of the message and was safely taken into custody from their home.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. man faces charge for threats toward member of the media

The youth cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth is expected to make their first court appearance on the charge in youth court on May 12.

Click to play video: 'Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police' Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022
