13-year-old charged with uttering threats after incident at Regina school

A 13-year-old has been charged with uttering threats after a Regina police investigation into “a concerning online communication.”

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) release, just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the school resource officer for an elementary school in the 3800 block of East Buckingham Drive got a call from the school principal that a student received an online message “that appeared to indicate a possible threat and a warning.”

School authorities had already implemented their secure building protocol for school safety, meaning all outside doors were locked.

RPS said “secure the building” is a situation where it is believed a threat is outside the building, which results in the decision to secure the school.

Each exterior door is monitored by school staff until the secure the building mode is lifted.

Regular indoor school activities continue in a controlled manner.

Through RPS investigation, a 13-year-old was identified as the alleged author of the message and was safely taken into custody from their home.

The youth cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth is expected to make their first court appearance on the charge in youth court on May 12.

